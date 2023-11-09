The November monthly medal was held last weekend, and it was Jayden Every who was on fire with 69 off the stick for a nett 67 and a countback win in A grade over visitor Jason Heron.
The consistent Alex Gale posted 69 for third with the scratch going the way of Steve McDonald on 74.
Geoff Arrow found some form from yesteryear as attested by his lovely 67nett to claim B grade, Geoff Cooke and Adam Yates both had 69 nett to fill the minors while the scratch went to Alex Mitton with 86.
Young Calvin Windus is improving week by week, on this occasion his 68 nett was good enough to win C grade from the chasing pack of Pete 'Rabbitoh' Heffernan and Shane Best who both returned 69 nett, 89 off the stick garnered the scratch for Lochie Cassidy.
Sherie Bateman had possibly the round of her life with a scintillating 66 nett giving her a six shot buffer over Insook Jun, the ever reliable Lousea Johnston was third on 73 nett.
Jimmy Schumacher was out early on Thursday and maintained the top spot throughout the day with a solid 41 points to win A grade, Kerry Stait had a great day on course to fire 40 points to take second.
El Presidente Tony Pryce was back to form via 39 points for third, the scratch was warmly accepted by Phil Campbell (35) who is slowly but surely heading back into form.
Nev McMichael was at his glorious best in compiling 42 points to take out the B grade honors, George Knight and Jim Browning both had 39 points to pick up a voucher.
22 points enabled Brian Roberson to win the scratch.
Cindy Perfect has cemented her position as a premier player with her second win in as many weeks, on this occasion 39 points was all that was needed to stay clear of Patsy Lamberton and Wendy Hamer who both had 37 points.
Schumacher was ably supported by Shane Daunt in the 2BBB aggregate, their 74 counted out Reg Rivett and Max Culkin.
A couple of 'wily veterans' in David Lilly and John Young (60) were the scratch victors.
Don't forget this Sunday is the first round of the Men's Central West Prestige Foursomes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.