Jayden Every wins Bathurst Golf Club's November monthly medal

By Bathurst Golf Club
November 9 2023 - 11:43am
Ross Carruthers in action at the Bathurst Golf Club. Picture by Phil Blatch
The November monthly medal was held last weekend, and it was Jayden Every who was on fire with 69 off the stick for a nett 67 and a countback win in A grade over visitor Jason Heron.

