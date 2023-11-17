Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Robert Morgan sentenced in Bathurst Court to 15 months in jail

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who breached parole four times within the first week of being released from jail, has found himself back behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.