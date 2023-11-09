THE Bathurst International Circuit to City plans have been changed in response to poor weather.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain have been forecast for Thursday afternoon, forcing the organisers to scrap the driver signing component of the event.
While the planned stop and autograph session in the city will no longer occur, the cars will still make their way through the city of Bathurst as a way to welcome the stars and cars of the Kumho TCR World Tour and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series to town.
Fans are welcomed to line the route to see the cars and drivers as they pass by.
Cars will leave Mount Panorama at 4pm and head to the city under Police escort.
They will head up Panorama Avenue, turn left onto Brilliant Street and then right onto George Street.
Cars will then turn right at the roundabout on Russell Street, before heading back to the circuit via William Street and Panorama Avenue.
