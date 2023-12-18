Housing and health services could grow if depot were to move, mayor says

IF Bathurst Regional Council's ageing works depot was to move, it could free up prime land for both housing and health services, mayor Jess Jennings says.
Cr Jennings has long advocated for the depot in Peel Street to be torn down and rebuilt elsewhere, which would make way for the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
The BIMC developers are determined to build on the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street, though, and it appears Cr Jennings has accepted they will not pursue the Peel Street site.
However, he still thinks the depot needs to go and is having internal discussions about what the possibilities are.
"My preference, if I could wave a magic wand, would be to relocate the depot, and create a purpose-built facility over in the motor sport precinct of College Road, Rayner's Orchard," he said.
"That would be a much better result for council staff. You're talking about a high-end, high-tech mechanics workshop and engineering facility. We're overdue for that.
"If you look at this building, obviously we're repairing a literally falling down structure, so it's past its prime, past its use-by date, and it's in the wrong location."
He said council has to be "a bit innovative and a bit smart" in how it reconfigures its assets.
One option he is considering is moving the depot and classifying some, but not all, of that land for medium-density housing.
"It's already residential around that area, plus near the Adventure Playground, it also has great amenity access to the river, only a block and a half away, so I think that actually works from a town planning perspective," Cr Jennings said.
"It also stops that drift of sprawling suburban roofs off into the northern suburbs of Bathurst and that works on several levels as a business plan, so I want more detail on that as a possibility."
He is also considering, if possible, a land swap between sections of the depot site and Victoria Park to retain green space in the area while freeing up land closer to the public hospital.
"Some of the depot could become parkland in order to potentially have hospital services directly adjacent to the existing hospital on that Victoria Park site," he said.
"The natural slope of that land there actually, you would think, lends itself to underground parking quite nicely, and particularly the prospect of future private services have that close connectivity so you can co-locate public and private sector services.
"That means a patient can access both the public and private system literally within minutes."
He needs an audit of land classification types in that area to see how much, if any, of this would be possible.
He also stressed that, in his vision, there is no need to remove or relocate the tennis club or the netball fields, which he believes are "a really positive thing" to have around a health precinct.
All of these ideas for health services and housing will be raised with the Bathurst Health committee, which is made up of about a dozen stakeholders.
"I want to see that health precinct optimised and that it offer the best possible health service configuration for land, so what I'm actually doing is putting the reconfiguration of our health precinct on the agenda of the recently established Bathurst Health Committee," he said.
