JUST one game stands in the way of Bathurst Goldminers taking glory.
The Goldminers will host the Lithgow Lazers in the grand final of the Rural Women's Basketball League.
To be held at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium, the Goldminers already beat Lithgow in the opening round of the season 64-48.
Both teams were evenly matched before a final quarter surge from the Bathurst club.
Goldminers team manager Mel Sullivan said Lithgow will be a tough test.
"They were tough competition last time, but we were missing the two Matthews girls, who we've had for both our games against Dubbo and Orange," she said.
"Hopefully having those two players back will have an impact in the game."
While the regular season has been fairly short - Goldminers have only played Lithgow, Dubbo Rams and Orange Eagles - Sullivan said the girls have had a heap of fun.
"It's been really good to get the girls on the court and highlight women's sport in the Central West," she said.
Sullivan said she would like to see a longer season in 2024 and is more than happy to see more teams join.
"The more we can get involved, the better it'll be," she said.
"It gives the juniors a bigger opportunity.
"This year we've gone from eight to 12 rep teams, so it'd be ideal to see those girls get stronger."
Heading into Saturday's grand final, the Goldminers are fresh off a massive win against Orange 98-40.
It was a huge result for the Bathurst girls, as they weren't too familiar with who was in the Eagles team.
If you're a girl and want to come and learn some basketball skills, there'll be a session at the indoor stadium from 3.30-4.30pm.
Tip-off in the grand final between Bathurst and Lithgow is at 5pm.
