THIS fairytale begins in a far away land called cyberspace, when two girls swiped right.
Bathurst resident Lauren Natoli was single and ready to mingle, browsing through dating app Tinder when a certain someone caught her eye.
It was Georgina Carr from Newcastle, or Georgie as she is fondly known as.
And as it turns out, Georgie also thought Lauren was pretty sweet on the eye, with both ladies swiping right.
It was that simple flick of the finger that became a catalyst for a future of love, laughter and commitment.
After striking up a conversation, the pair met in person a few weeks later when Georgie travelled from Newcastle to Bathurst.
Their first date was at a local restaurant called Vine and Tap, where they shared some delicious food and got to know one another a little better.
The pair were instantly attracted to each other and shortly after their first date, Georgie making the big decision to move from Newcastle to Bathurst.
Enter COVID, and the ladies pretty much had no choice but to be together 24/7, giving them plenty of quality time for their relationship to grow and flourish.
Fast forward to October 2021, at a beautiful picnic set up down by the Macquarie River, and Georgie asked Lauren the big question, "Will you marry me?".
The ladies were married in Bathurst's beautiful Machattie Park, under the rotunda, on November 4, 2023.
Lauren - wearing a gorgeous strapless gown from Aston Bridal - was joined by her brother Thomas Natoli, her sister Karina Liles, and her best friend Georgie Meek under the arbour.
While Georgie - sporting a stunning soft pink suit from Politix - had sisters Emily and Bethany Carr as well as her cousin Jayden Bonnici by her side on the day.
Following the ceremony, the newly pronounced Mrs and Mrs Natoli were joined by their nearest and dearest back at their house, which was beautifully set-up by Lulu and Lotti Event Styling.
Now the big day is over, the ladies are enjoying life as newlyweds in Bathurst, but plan to eventually move to Newcastle and start a family.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.