Almost five decades of service leads to life membership for Bromfield's

NORM and Anne Bromfield have been members of the Yetholme and District Progress Association since the day of its inception, and now they are the first two members to receive very prestigious titles.
They received the titles of Life Member.
A title that can only be bestowed upon those who have been active members for more than 25 years.
This was announced by none other than Paul Toole at an awards night, on Saturday, November 4, from the hall they helped build - the Yetholme Community Hall.
And the building of this hall is just one of the many reasons as to why the couple were recognised for their years of service to the association, and the broader Yetholme community.
A service that they have been providing since 1977.
For 46 years, Mr and Mrs Bromfield have been instrumental in raising funds and providing volunteer labour for the community.
"We've been here since the day that the progress association became, at the inagural meeting back in 1977," Mrs Bromfield said.
And they have been active members of the association ever since.
During this time, one of the most major projects that the couple were instrumental in undertaking, was the inception of a community hall.
"In those days, community halls were the centre of the village and very worthwhile places to have," Mrs Bromfield said.
So, the pair played their part in a variety of fundraising efforts to ensure that the hall could be built.
And by a fortunate stroke of luck, and a donation from the Kirkconnell Correctional Centre, the hall was constructed.
The progress association were able to secure a kitchen and building appliances from the centre, and by repurposing these items, the hall was built.
"It was reconstructed for us under totally different configurations," Mrs Bromfield said.
From here, the work of the progress association was only able to increase as there was a common area for community undertakings.
This included baking for clearance sales and general meetings, as well as having a place to host these meetings.
"Once we had the hall up-and-going, we held maybe three ordinary dances a year, where we had live music in, and we catered for the suppers of all of those events," Mrs Bromfield said.
"We ran an annual ball ... we always had a New Years Eve dance party, and all those things brought the money in for us so we could keep adding to the hall.
"Norm and I have just been involved in doing all those sorts of things since day one."
And the pair have no intention to stop anytime soon, regardless of the fact that Mrs Bromfield is in her late 70s, and Mr Bromfield is in his early 80s.
"We'll just carry on the same," Mrs Bromfield said.
Though Mrs Bromfield said the pair were extremely grateful for the life membership, the main reason they have contributed to the progress association is because it's something they enjoy.
"I'm thankful that the people at the progress association recognise our contribution," she said.
"We appreciate the fact that they've done this, but it's certainly not something we look for or anything like that. It's just enjoyable, it's not work ... It's just something that we do and will keep doing for as long as we can."
