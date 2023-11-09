FORMER mayor Robert William Bourke has been sentenced in Bathurst District Court for his role in a blackmail letter to a fellow councillor.
Bourke, who appeared in person before Judge Musgrave on Friday, November 10, was sentenced to 18-months jail, to be served in the community, as an intensive correction order, with standard conditions.
The court also sentenced him to 120 hours of community service, but not at an organisation where he has had a managerial or supervisory role.
Bourke was found guilty of misconduct in public office following a seven-day trial in the Orange District Court earlier this year.
The 12-person jury handed down a decision just before midday on Wednesday, May 31, having gone into deliberations the day prior.
The jury accepted the Crown case that Bourke and his friend and campaign manager Darryl Leahey were part of a joint criminal enterprise to blackmail then-councillor Jacqueline Rudge.
Mrs Rudge received an unsigned letter in March 2020 telling her to stand down from her position on council within seven days or her history of mental ill-health would be aired publicly.
Throughout the trial, Bourke stood firm that he did not know what was written by Bathurst businessman Mr Leahey in the letter.
Bourke previously told police he had organised for the letter to be posted to Mrs Rudge's home at the request of Mr Leahey.
More to come.
