Taking is too easy as we try to ease thirst

AFTER three years of abundance, it's easy to forget just how dire were the straits for Bathurst's water stocks in 2020.
The Western Advocate was at the water filtration plant in May that year - after a long, dry summer and an autumn that continued the theme - as a small ceremony was held to mark the completion of a project to connect the pipeline from Winburndale Dam to a holding pond at the plant.
It would mean the existing water supply from Chifley Dam, or the Fish River, could be supplemented with around three megalitres per day from Winburndale (whose water had previously been used primarily for irrigating parks, gardens and sporting fields).
And it meant Bathurst's day zero could be postponed a little longer.
After years of drought, and with Chifley Dam still at around 30 per cent despite some signs of a change in the weather, there was genuine relief as the first Winburndale water splashed out into the holding pond.
That day neatly encapsulated the never-ending water debate in inland Australia, where the population grows but the available water remains the same.
Dam walls can be raised on this side of the Blue Mountains and pipelines can be built to shift supplies from one catchment to another, but it often feels as if water is being taken from Peter to give to Paul.
The recently released Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategy continued that theme, listing potential measures including taking from the Coxs River or the Lachlan Valley to supplement Bathurst's supply or building a new dam on the Macquarie upriver from Burrendong to help slake Orange's thirst.
The strategy says the closure of mines around the Lithgow region might free up water that could be sent west, but it's hard to shake the feeling that no water is ever really freed up in perpetually thirsty, perpetually growing Australia. Instead, it's only temporarily passing from one user to another.
Which brings us to Bathurst's stormwater harvesting project.
While inland Australia isn't creating any new water sources - no-one's discovering new rivers or creeks, riverlets or streams - we are able to make better use of existing water.
If the stormwater harvesting scheme that is under construction here ends up working as it should, it will be a true shift in our thinking: not taking, but reusing. Not looking elsewhere, but recycling.
With the next drought not a matter of if but when, we're going to have to learn to live within our means. And be a bit more inventive along the way.
