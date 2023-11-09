Western Advocate

Taking is too easy as we try to ease thirst

November 10 2023 - 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER three years of abundance, it's easy to forget just how dire were the straits for Bathurst's water stocks in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.