JACQUELINE Rudge sat at home with her husband and her dogs, listening intently to an audio feed from Bathurst District Court as former mayor Robert Bourke learned his fate.
It has been more than three years since Mrs Rudge received a letter in the mail threatening to reveal her mental health history if she didn't resign as a Bathurst Regional councillor within seven days.
On Friday, November 10, Mr Bourke was sentenced to 18-months jail, to be served in the community, for the role he played in the blackmail scheme.
He was found guilty of misconduct in public office following a seven-day trial in the Orange District Court earlier in 2023.
Mrs Rudge said, throughout the whole process, it was the guilty verdict she had wanted.
That verdict, and the subsequent sentence, has left her satisfied that justice has been served in this case.
She felt that Judge Musgrave, who delivered Mr Bourke's sentence, captured the seriousness of the situation in her remarks on sentencing.
"I was very, very satisfied with what she said," Mrs Rudge said.
"It was the whole case, really, in a nutshell, what she actually spoke to, and basically said that if you are in a position of power or in a position in a community of trust, such as a mayor or a councillor, you need to uphold that station and you need to do the right thing."
The events that have unfolded since she received the letter in March, 2020 have been a "harrowing" experience for Mrs Rudge, but she has no regrets about speaking out.
In fact, she said she would do it all over again.
"I know a lot of people would say, 'You're nuts', but I would do it all over again, because I think it's important," she said.
"It's important to bring this to the community and say, 'This isn't okay', and this is not okay for this sort of thing to go on.
"I mean, I could have just received that letter and tucked it away or resigned from council and not run again for council, and nobody would have been any the wiser, but I would have been derelict in my duty as a councillor and a leader of the community to do that."
Fighting it was not just about herself, but also about saying to other people considering running for council that this kind of behaviour would not be tolerated.
She hopes that message has been sent to Mr Bourke and his friend and campaign manager Darryl Leahey, who himself was handed a two-year community correction order and 250 hours of community service in August, 2022 after pleading guilty to demand with menaces intend influence public duty.
"I hope Mr Bourke has learned a valuable lesson from this, and I also hope Mr Leahey has," she said.
"In this case, I think it was a fair sentence and I'm satisfied."
Now that the court process has concluded, Mrs Rudge looks forward to closing the book on this incident and moving on with her life.
She plans to keep fighting for people struggling with their mental health to ensure they aren't stigmatised, bullied or intimidated.
"I think it's really, really important to try and stop this," she said.
"It's not on. It's something that the community should not stand for and we all should stand up and say this is not acceptable."
