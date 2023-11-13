THE YEAR is coming to an end, and Macquarie Medi Spa Bathurst are finishing it with a bang, after taking out two international spa awards, and securing their place in the CBD.
At the World Luxury Spa Awards in Athens, on October 28, the Medi Spa walked away as winners, taking out the category of Best Spa Manager for Oceania and Best Luxury Skin Clinic for Australia.
The spa was only nominated in the two categories at the awards night, and managed to walk away as winners in both.
And, it's not the first time the spa has taken out awards on the big stage, winning international titles in previous years, including 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Being named as award winners not only ensures that the spa can get its name out there, but also provides owner Karla McDiarmid with important feedback from her clients.
"The best part about these awards is that it's your community that votes for you," she said.
"So to know that we got enough votes to actually make it, because a lot of businesses don't actually make it to the awards section ... means so much."
And the wins made the trip to Athens entirely worth it for Ms McDiarmid, who said that she was gently encouraged to attend the awards in person.
"They give you a little heads up and say 'you're winning something, so you should make the trip', so my husband and I went, and it was amazing, I'm really glad we did," she said.
This was the icing on the cake for what has been a very busy year for the Medi Spa.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
In July, the team hosted a Barbie Night to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness, and they have also been involved in helping to grow the Bathurst business scene, and the beauty industry.
"We had a really great year with the Bathurst Business Awards, and I got to judge the Australian Beauty Industry Awards, so it's been really fun being able to help the industry," Ms McDiarmid said.
To make things even more exciting, and to ensure the spa heads into 2024 with a sense of security, and the ability to go bigger and better, is the knowledge of business permanence.
"It's really exciting, we've had lots happening, and we just bought the building," Ms McDiarmid said.
"So we finally have a little slice of Bathurst so we can blossom here in town and we know that we're safe and we're not going to be kicked out or anything."
This couldn't have been done without the help from the Bathurst community, and Ms McDiarmid expressed her thanks to all those who have supported her during 2023, and her 21 years in business.
"We're happy to say that we're going to be here a lot longer, so bring on next year," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.