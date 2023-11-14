MICHAEL Everett hopes his new business, Tuckshop, will become a daily destination for the people of West Bathurst.
The new takeaway shop joins the existing butcher and convenience store opposite the tennis courts near The Assumption School, filling the void left behind by the closure of Wah Kee Chinese Takeaway at the end of 2022.
Tuckshop promises to be an accessible and affordable option throughout the day, from your early morning coffee stop to lunch and even dinner.
"We chose this site because we felt West Bathurst was missing out. We felt that it may be a bit of a forgotten part of town, and we're all about servicing the locals," Mr Everett said.
"We're not about being in the main street and only focusing on the tourist trade and making sure we're Instagram-able. We're about making sure we're an everyday option for the people of the community."
He said the business is "built on coffee and toasties", and the menu will ultimately offer a mix of classic Aussie takeaway and American street food.
"Tuckshop is all about good food done well and done quickly. We don't specialise in dine-in, we're a takeaway business," he said.
The West Bathurst Tuckshop is the latest in a string of similar businesses Mr Everett has opened in the Central West.
He got involved in hospitality at the age of 12, helping his mother in her endeavours, but didn't become a hospitality entrepreneur until early 2021 when he bought his first espresso bar in Orange.
Since then, he has opened several more sites and developed the Ever Hospitality group.
In addition to coffee and food, the businesses in Orange support the community through sponsorship and donations.
"We're all about giving back to the community," Mr Everett said.
Tuckshop will open its doors in Bathurst on Thursday, November 16 from 7am.
Initially, it will operate as an espresso bar and quick-eats retailer, selling, toasties, bagels and sweets, while the fit-out of the kitchen continues.
The kitchen is expected to open in mid December, allowing the shop's full menu, which includes burgers and American-style hoagies, to become available.
From then, Tuckshop will operate from 6am to 9pm daily.
Mr Everett is still looking for staff to work in the shop, with full-time, part-time and casual positions available.
Anyone interested can apply by visiting tuckshopbyever.au.
