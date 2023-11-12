NOT only did November 11 mark a day of commemoration, a day for people to reflect on the sacrifices made by those before them, but it was also the 90th anniversary of Bathurst's carillon.
As the community does every Remembrance Day, it came together in the centre of Bathurst to honour those who selflessly served their countries.
But there was an extra element of reflection this year, as local residents took a moment to appreciate the work of those living in our community 90 years ago, many of whom worked very hard to raise the money needed to build the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon.
An easy feat by no means, but on Remembrance Day in 1933, Bathurst unveiled the carillon for the first time, and now when residents hear the bells chiming throughout the day, it's a reminder of how lucky they are due to the sacrifices of those who lived before them.
"The carillon has witnessed the passage of time, echoing the stories of generations that have come before us," Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said.
"This majestic structure stands as a symbol of resilience, strength and the enduring spirit of those who have faced adversity."
The community gathered in Kings Parade, in front of the carillon, on Saturday morning, November 11, 2023, to show their respect for the soldiers who never made it home, the ones who did, and the families who sacrificed loved ones for their country.
Formalities began at 10am, with Bathurst RSL sub-Branch president David Mills addressing those who attended.
Mr Mills acknowledged the significance of the day and also the sacrifices made so people today could live a free life.
"We commemorate the day to honour and pay tribute to those who selflessly served their countries, protecting the values and way of life we hold dear," he said.
"It is also a way in which we ensure that the memories of those who fought and died for our freedom are never forgotten.
"It is a time to reflect on the horrors of war, the bravery of those who served, and the impact of their sacrifices on our lives."
