BATHURST Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) is gearing up for the 2023 BRAGS Art Fair, showcasing artworks from both established and emerging artists.
The event runs from November 18 to December 3, with everything from paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics and more on display.
And all pieces will be for sale.
The BRAGS Art Fair will open on Friday, 17 November, at 6pm, where sales will open and the winner of the People's Choice Award will be announced.
BRAG invites the local community to celebrate the region's talented artists and join what's expected to be a spectacular night of art, music, drinks, canapes, and more.
A Western Advocate representative attended BRAG on Friday, November 10, to grab some photos of the artists dropping off their pieces.
