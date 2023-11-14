THERE was some serious horsepower on display at Mount Panorama over the second weekend of November, with the running of the 2023 Bathurst International.
After being cancelled twice due to COVID, the inaugural running of the event was held in 2022, and it was back bigger and better for round two.
In addition to multiple motor car races scheduled, fans were treated to a show by Hot Wheels stunt drivers, car displays, plenty of merchandise stalls and the circuit to city parade where the drivers showed off their vehicles through the centre of Bathurst .
The main attraction - the TCR (Touring Car Series) Australia and TCR World Tour - began at 4.10pm on Sunday, with drivers from around the world competing for bragging rights.
Western Advocate representatives attended the event and captured some of the smiling faces enjoying the action.
