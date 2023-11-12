THEY say persistence pays off, and this rang true for organisers of the 2023 Bathurst International, after multiple setbacks during COVID.
But after two cancellations, Australian Racing Group (ARG) was able to get the event off the ground in 2022, which is back bigger and better in 2023.
It's no secret Mount Panorama is synonymous with motor sport, and every driver dreams of conquering the circuit, but the Bathurst International is about more than just some serious horsepower.
One local resident who isn't a regular at the Mount Panorama racing events is Rebecca Harris.
Ms Harris decided 2023 was the year to take the kids and check out the action at The Mount.
"We just came to bring our kids and watch the cars go around," she said.
"They enjoyed it, they had fun and got new shirts that they're wearing around."
While Mount Panorama brings motor racing enthusiasts from around the world to Bathurst, mayor Jess Jennings said the attraction has a lot more to offer than just its racing circuit.
In addition to the multiple races held over the Bathurst International from November 10 to 12, there was a lot of other action for people to enjoy.
This included the circuit to city parade, shows by the Hot Wheels stunt team, and a stakeholders dinner showcasing what the local region has to offer.
"Leveraging more of Mount Panorama means broadening the appeal of the events, and that's what these guys are looking to do," Cr Jennings said.
"They hosted a dinner the other night and it was on Pit Lane with a local jazz band, a big long white dining table, two touring cars on display and a three-course meal with fine food and alcohol sourced locally.
"I think that approach is exactly what people in Bathurst want to see and I've had discussions with [organisers] on how they can go even more down that path next year, to engage the town a lot more and have off-track events that really speak to local audiences."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.