LAST year it was 21st century composers and this year it was music written for the silver screen.
Following the Bathurst City and RSL Band's triumphant concert return [after an eight-year gap] in 2022, the group was back for another major performance.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A revival of the youth band was announced early in 2022 with primary and high school aged children learning an instrument encouraged to join.
The concert was held in the Bathurst RSL Club auditorium on Sunday, November 12, following the Bathurst City and RSL Band playing at one of the participating Spring Spectacular gardens during the last weekend of October.
In recent months, the band has also played at a combined concert in Lithgow, at the Bathurst Winter Festival and at the Festival of Bells.
A Western Advocate representative attended the concert and captured some of the faces in the audience.
