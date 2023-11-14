Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman faces Orange Local Court for punching and stomping on boyfriend's head

By Staff Reporters
November 14 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has faced court for stomping on her boyfriend's head repeatedly in a "cowardly" attack that took place at a relative's birthday party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.