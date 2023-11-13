GROUP 10's annual general meeting (AGM) always brings out some of the biggest off-season talking points and that was definitely the case on Sunday.
The biggest thing to come out of the meeting was a proposed Group 10 second division, which could potentially be the home of departing Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) clubs Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears.
Group 10 board member Gary Goldsmith said there are several obstacles the concept would have to overcome, if it was to become a reality.
Referee availability is one but time is a bigger one, with a more idealistic time-frame being 2025.
Another key talking point was the timeline for the PMP draws.
Clubs were presented with eight different drafts at the meeting and while we weren't able to get a look at any of these drafts, it's likely the competition will be 14 weeks.
But the competition will not be split into two conferences, which mean all 12 teams will play in a single league.
They will all play each other at least once for a total of 11 games, with organisers still to figure out how the three other games will work.
"We don't have a finalised draw yet," Goldsmith said.
"A draft was handed out to the guys [at the meeting], so they could have a look at it. There were eight of them and all eight of them have been returned.
"That generated a fair bit of discussion."
Goldsmith said it would be ideal - and he stressed ideal - that the draw for the PMP would be released by the end of 2023.
"Clubs really want a draw is going to be and who's going to play when," he said.
"We would ideally like to have it out by the end of December."
The future of the Bathurst Knockout remains up in the air, with Goldsmith saying Group 10 still needs to talk to Panthers about it.
While the knockout has long been held by Panthers, interest has been waning in recent years.
Many clubs have cited the amount of travel for what is basically a mini pre-season hit-out, with other clubs also wanting to host their own pre-season events.
Goldsmith confirmed that the Group 10 v 11 fixture would be held in February next year, which will also be in the same year that will mark 50 years since Western Division's famous Amco Cup win.
It's all but confirmed by Group 11 that the match will be played in Nyngan, where the mercury averages well over 30 degrees in February.
All six Group 10 clubs - Bathurst Panthers, St Pat's, Orange CYMS, Orange Hawks, Mudgee Dragons and Lithgow Workies - were all represented and all indicated that they would field four teams (first grade, reserve grade, under 18s and league tag).
