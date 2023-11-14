Western Advocate
Bootleg Dining is set to open in late November along William Street

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
November 14 2023 - 2:30pm
AFTER shutting their doors to the Bathurst community in October this year, the owners of Bootleg Bakery have been busily preparing for their new business venture - Bootleg Dining.

