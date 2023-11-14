AFTER shutting their doors to the Bathurst community in October this year, the owners of Bootleg Bakery have been busily preparing for their new business venture - Bootleg Dining.
And now, the opening date for the restaurant has been confirmed.
Bootleg Dining will be opening to the public on Wednesday, November 22nd, from its location in the centre of town, but not before an important test run.
"We are having friends and family only before that to give it a trial run, find out what we got wrong, fix it and then open for real," said owner and chef John Mannion.
The William Street location, above the Jewel of Bathurst, has proved to be the perfect position for the new restaurant, which will make great use of both the indoor space, and the large balcony.
The outdoor area will contain a hybrid of both comfortable lounging areas, and outdoor dining, and will ensure that the view of Kings Parade will always be a show-stopper.
"And there's a box that used to have all the old compressors in it, so now we've turned that into a seat."
Due to the age of the building, and the length of time between tenants, Mr Mannion said the space leans itself to more of a dark and moody feel.
And the decor will align, with specially selected pieces throughout.
"It will be dark and moody, but intimate and really just comfortable," Mr Mannion said.
And, to coincide with the feel of the outdoor and indoor space, the menu has been written to ensure a cohesive dining experience, with plenty of items to look forward to.
"There will be some fresh hand-rolled pasta every day, steaks on charcoal for main courses, there's bar snacks and a small plates section, so you can just have a nibble at the bar with a glass of wine and a couple of small plates," Mr Mannion said.
"It's really designed for sharing, we just want people to come in and have a bit of everything."
This is exactly what Kim Mannion, owner and wife of Mr Mannion is most excited about, sharing her skills with the people of Bathurst, and getting back to what her and her husband do best.
With plenty of years of experience in the hospitality industry, Mrs Mannion knows the ways in which food can bring people together.
"You might be headed to the movies or the theatre and you can pop in for just a glass of wine and a bowl of pasta or a cheese plate or something like that," she said.
"Or if you want to spend two or three hours and work your way through the menu, have a few drinks, you can do that too.
"Food is just what we do."
Though opening hours are yet to be officially confirmed, the restaurant will be opening for dinner on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, and for lunch on Sundays.
