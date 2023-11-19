A MAN who scammed a Bathurst resident via an online marketplace website has been convicted and fined.
Nathan Waters, of Brae Street, Inverell, was convicted in his absence in Bathurst Local Court on November 8, 2023, for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
On August 23, 2021, the victim - who lived in Windradyne - was looking on Gumtree when he found a pair of golf clubs for sale.
The victim wanted to purchase the golf clubs, so he and Waters [who was operating under a fake name] began conversations.
According to court documents, they shared stories about playing golf until the victim transferred $400 into Waters' bank account.
After making the bank transfer, Waters didn't send the golf clubs to the victim and then stopped all communication.
The victim contacted police who began investigating the matter.
Police contacted the bank organisation that the victim transferred money to, and found the details belonged to Waters.
They also found records of the victim's payments into the account, court documents read.
On July 13, 2023, Inverell police went to Waters' house and questioned him in relation to the golf clubs.
According to court documents, he denied all allegations, but due to police having bank records clearly showing Waters received $400 from the victim and that he had used an old email account and home address, they charged Waters.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis heard the matter in Bathurst Local Court on November 8, 2023, where Waters did not appear but submitted a written plea of guilty.
The court heard Waters - who has been charged multiple times in relation to fraud - was having issues getting to Bathurst due to living in Inverell.
Waters was convicted and fined $800.
