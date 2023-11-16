STORM rains have changed the seasonal outlook in parts of our district, to the stage where hand feeding of sheep and cattle has ceased.
In the areas that have missed the storms, producers are in a tight spot.
Local Land Services have conducted webinars and discussion workshops that are helping farmers make the tough decisions.
At this stage in mid November we would have to describe much of the Bathurst, Oberon and Blayney area as in marginal condition for pasture and water availability, while Tarana, Rydal and Hampton are in a pretty tough situation.
Forecasts of a serious El Nino event certainly spooled livestock markets to a stage where even the unsold hogget rams from stud properties are almost worthless to the meat processor.
A reason given is, "The meat from rams is always tainted".
RESIDENTS who live in areas that were flooded in the past year will be hoping that they get a cut of the $50 million that was announced by the NSW Government.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee has worked hard to obtain federal financial assistance for the people who were so badly affected in Eugowra and I hope that the commonwealth will match our state's grants dollar for dollar.
Mr Gee has also worked tirelessly to source financial help for the victims of the Hargraves bushfire that left a number of grazing properties in an awful situation.
REPORTS keep trickling through of severe lamb losses in the white top area of Crudine River and Sallys Flat and a wild dog that is held responsible is thought to be a very close relation to a pure dingo.
I believe that this animal has been destroyed.
The Turondale wild dog group has been very active in recent times and their local landholders are vigilant as they combine to protect their livestock.
CONGRATULATIONS to Gabrielle Kelly from Newbridge, who has been elected as Head Girl at MacKillop College Bathurst for 2024.
She is the daughter of Melanie and Stuart Kelly, and she also won the College Award for Agriculture this year.
Gabby has some very proud grandparents, Coral Price, and Robynne and Cliff Kelly. Grandfather Tom Price passed away several years ago.
A FRIEND recently sold his Sydney home on a timed auction and was impressed by the process.
Livestock auctions have used this method for some years and computerised auctions have both merits and drawbacks.
During the COVID years we learnt how to trade stud stock by computer with the use of videos and accredited assessors.
ASVB data and test results for wool quality and eye muscle and fat development added to the mix, but very few stud animals were brought or sold on a sight unseen basis.
In another life, our business bought B-double loads of ewes from Enngonia and Blackall for clients and relied on the assessor and film of him walking among the mob.
The preference is always to see and handle livestock, especially their feet.
WHEN the Irish bred Without A Doubt won this year's Melbourne Cup by a clear margin, he showed us what a great specimen of a thoroughbred staying horse should look like.
Lots of heart and lung room, long enough for an extra rib, and hindquarters that looked like power.
What we couldn't see is a great "tick of the heart". I hope I don't live long enough to not admire a great specimen.
DESPITE the strengthening AUD vs USD rate prior to the sale in week 19, the Australian wool market was basically unchanged in Australian cent terms, whilst it strengthened 1.2 per cent in USC to finish at its highest level in the final selling session in Fremantle.
Once again there was a very good clearance for the week with only six per cent being passed in.
Spinner style finer types continue to be disappointing as Europe is slow, so these traditional Euro types are ending up in China and the subcontinent.
The crossbred run we have seen over the last few months took a big breath last week and eased up to 20ac on the 28 micron indicator.
Week 20 sees an early estimated offering of 43,000 bales.
The church lady climbed a ladder to speak to the foreman whose men were working on new guttering.
The language was blue and the foreman yelled, "Cut out the swearin; I've got the bloody Parson woman with me."
***
Thought for the week: politicians shake hands, but bureaucrats press the buttons.
