Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Depending on where you are, the situation on the land is marginal or tough | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
November 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mare who clearly loves her cutie foal, who is just two hours old in this photo. Picture supplied
A mare who clearly loves her cutie foal, who is just two hours old in this photo. Picture supplied

STORM rains have changed the seasonal outlook in parts of our district, to the stage where hand feeding of sheep and cattle has ceased.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.