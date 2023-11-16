Discover tranquility at 'Traversdale Park'

With high ceilings adorned with stunning ceiling roses and chandeliers that add elegance to the property, the residence offers three generously sized bedrooms. Two feature built-in robes, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe for your convenience. The modern family bathroom and ensuite in the main bedroom are designed for your comfort and relaxation. You can stay comfortable in all seasons thanks to the ducted heating and cooling, along with the slow-combustion wood fireplace and two open fireplaces that infuse warmth and character into the home.