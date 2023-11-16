Discover tranquility at 'Traversdale Park'

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday November 17: 'Traversdale Park' 37 Gilmour Street, Kelso:
Welcome to the epitome of executive living, where sophistication, comfort, and timeless charm converge. Nestled on a sprawling 2,057 square metre block, 37 Gilmour Street exudes an aura of elegance and tranquillity.
Listing agent Michelle Mackay said that with an array of spacious living areas, high-quality fixtures, and its proximity to schools, parks, and shopping centres, this remarkable property promised an extraordinary lifestyle. "As you step inside, you're greeted by an abundance of natural light in the sun-drenched open-concept kitchen and meals area.
"The modern kitchen, with its stone benches, top-notch appliances, and walk-in pantry, is a culinary haven, and there's also a separate living room for cosy gatherings, ensuring ample space for all your needs," she said. "A separate, light-filled sunroom offers breathtaking views of the meticulously landscaped gardens, which truly resemble a park, you'll just find yourself captivated by the tranquillity and beauty that surrounds this exceptional property."
With high ceilings adorned with stunning ceiling roses and chandeliers that add elegance to the property, the residence offers three generously sized bedrooms. Two feature built-in robes, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe for your convenience. The modern family bathroom and ensuite in the main bedroom are designed for your comfort and relaxation. You can stay comfortable in all seasons thanks to the ducted heating and cooling, along with the slow-combustion wood fireplace and two open fireplaces that infuse warmth and character into the home.
Michelle said that the outdoors are just as impressive. "An outdoor undercover entertaining area beckons for gatherings, while a private garden dining area provides a serene backdrop for outdoor meals.
"The property features an automatic gate for easy access, leading to a four-bay drive-through carport and a double-bay shed with power," she said. "The beautifully established park-like gardens feature a stunning water feature, a vegetable garden, and a garden shed."
Within walking distance, you'll find Kelso Centrepoint and Trinity Heights Shopping Centres, as well as local parks and both primary and secondary schools, making this a convenient and highly desirable location.
