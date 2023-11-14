Western Advocate
BRAGS' Art Fair officially opens on November 17

Updated November 15 2023 - 10:30am, first published November 14 2023 - 6:00pm
TC Overson from Portland with her piece Drift Five. Picture by Amy Rees
TC Overson from Portland with her piece Drift Five. Picture by Amy Rees

BATHURST Regional Art Gallery Society's Art Fair, which will be officially opened on November 17, is shaping up to be a great event with 155 artists and 255 original art works up for sale.

