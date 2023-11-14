BATHURST Regional Art Gallery Society's Art Fair, which will be officially opened on November 17, is shaping up to be a great event with 155 artists and 255 original art works up for sale.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Society (BRAGS) has long been involved in supporting the art gallery's collections and programs.
The gallery's permanent collection was initiated through the acquisitional Carillon City Festival Prize, first held in 1955. Between 1955 and 1971, more than 50 works were acquired, forming the foundation of the permanent collection.
The Mitchell Regional Art Gallery Society, forerunner of Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Society (BRAGS), was launched in 1969 with the support of Bathurst Council.
In over 50 years of operation, the tireless efforts of the original art lovers who worked to establish Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) is acknowledged, including the volunteers who continue to give of their talent and time in supporting the gallery through the society, and the volunteer gallery guides formed in 1981. BRAGS also recognizes the continued support of local, state, and federal governments.
The gallery was run by volunteers and the Bathurst City Council until funds secured in 1975 from the Cultural Grants Committee enabled a part time director to be appointed. Others followed until BRAG now has a full-time director position, with Alex Pedley in an acting role.
The society aims to foster, promote, encourage, and support the development of the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, raising funds for acquisition of examples of fine or applied art for the art gallery through memberships, exhibition openings, art fairs, grants, and philanthropy.
The biennial BRAGS 2023 Bathurst Art Fair from November 18 to December 3 will sell original artworks by emerging and established artists up to $3,500. Artists from the Bathurst Regional Council district and surrounding areas have submitted works in the 2023 Bathurst Art Fair.
A virtual gallery of all submitted works for sale is on the Art Gallery's website. Voting for the People's Choice Award will be held until November 17. The winning artist will receive fees and a 2024 Foyer Exhibition valued at $2,000.
Opening of the 2023 BRAGS Art Fair is on Friday, November 17 at 6pm. Tickets are available from HUMANITIX or at the door.
For more information contact 6333 6555 or brag@bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
