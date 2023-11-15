Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Repairing and protecting war memorials, one grant at a time | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
November 16 2023 - 9:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says funding is available to repair and protect war memorials. Picture supplied
APPLICATIONS are now open for Community War Memorial Funding (CWMF) for grants up to $10,000 to repair and protect war memorials.

