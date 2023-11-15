APPLICATIONS are now open for Community War Memorial Funding (CWMF) for grants up to $10,000 to repair and protect war memorials.
The CWMF is targeted at organisations who are responsible for the management of war memorials in NSW, including the entity who owns or manages the land on which the war memorial is located.
War memorials are important community assets that represent the respect and appreciation we have for all members of Australia's armed forces.
These locations play key roles in annual commemorations like ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day, thus highlighting the importance of keeping these community assets in good condition.
Applications are open now until February 11, 2024.
Submissions can be made online at https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/community-war-memorials-fund
TO boost education opportunities and narrow the digital divide, 30,000 eligible families with school age children with no internet at home are able to access free nbn for one year under the School Student Broadband Initiative (SSBI).
Access to the SSBI will become easier, with the announcement of a National Referral Centre that parents/carers with school students can contact directly to check their eligibility.
To be must eligible families must:
To apply for SSBI, families can work directly with an SSBI nominating organisation or self-nominate through the National Referral Centre.
The National Referral Centre can be contacted by phone on 1800 954 610 between 10am and 6pm Monday to Friday, or by visiting www.anglicarevic.org.au/student-internet.
