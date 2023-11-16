IS Bathurst justified in claiming the title of cultural capital of the world?
Clearly the answer is, "Yes, of course", based on the amazing number of museums and galleries per capita across our council area.
We have an incredible 14 museums, three significant collections, and the Arts Out West CultureMap shows another 16 art galleries and studios.
Based on our population of around 45,000, that's one cultural entity for every 1300 residents.
Sydney, with its 6 million people would need to have an impossible 4615 museums and galleries to beat Bathurst on the per capita measure - so I'm claiming this world record until someone proves otherwise.
The combined populations of New York City (8 million), London (10 million) and Paris (11 million) would have to have over 22,300 cultural entities to beat Bathurst, which is simply not plausible.
So, again, I'm sticking with Bathurst as the undisputed champion until proven otherwise.
The foundation of Bathurst's impressive museums offering is council's four world-class displays at the Rock and Fossil Museum, Chifley Home, Railway Museum and, of course, National Motor Racing Museum.
Plus there's a host of public and private offerings in the form of Bathurst District Historical Society, Old Government Cottage, Rockley Mill Museum, St Joseph's Perthville Heritage Centre, Miss Trail's House, Abercrombie House Museum, History Hill, Craigmoor House Museum, RSL Club Memory Walk, and the Australian Milling Museum, which hosts a virtual tour of Tremain's Mill until it finds a physical home (and from which I personally resigned from since becoming mayor).
We need to grow our reputation as a buzzing cultural capital and not just a world class motor sport circuit in a wonderful rural and regional heritage setting.
To do this, I believe Council can do better by connecting up all our local museums and galleries through the establishment of a local chapter of the peak body known as the Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMAGA).
Over the coming weeks, council will contact and connect up our local cultural entities in a regular professional meeting forum to share ideas, market content, apply for grants, and generally support each other to get better results.
I hope to have the first Bathurst chapter meeting in early 2024 to ensure we keep our current title as the undisputed cultural capital of the world.
