Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Bathurst's the cultural capital of the world, and we need to keep the title | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
November 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A replica T-Rex skeleton at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum (main photo) alongside the Bathurst Rail Museum, Abercrombie House, the National Motor Racing Museum, and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery. Pictures file
A replica T-Rex skeleton at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum (main photo) alongside the Bathurst Rail Museum, Abercrombie House, the National Motor Racing Museum, and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery. Pictures file

IS Bathurst justified in claiming the title of cultural capital of the world?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.