Zipping through famous names

Teresa, Perry, Orlando, Optimise, Swift, Fenoli, and Megatron.
No, they are not names of Hollywood celebrity couples, they are greyhounds with the Zipping prefix that have been winners for Marty and Fiona Hallinan in the first week of November.
The Hallinans - along with sons Damien and Cameron - are one of the country's biggest owners and breeders with around 300 dogs on their property at Clergate outside of Orange, and of the hundreds of greyhounds around the country carrying the name Zipping, most began life with the Hallinans.
"We had Dodging and Glen Abbey as a prefix but I just loved the racehorse Zipping and I thought it sounded good so we decided to start using that with our dogs, and originally were calling them Zipping and whatever their kennel name was. Zipping goes with everything," Marty said.
"There were some exceptions. With Zipping Maserati, his kennel name is Howie, but Cameron said we can't call him that, he's too good and needs a good name. I'm hoping for a Zipping Ferrari one day. I don't do the naming. That's more Fiona and the grandkids and Cameron to be honest. My saying is that a name always sounds good if it's a champion. I don't care what it's called; when they are good dogs the name sounds great."
The Hallinans have had their share of good ones with great sounding names over the years, more recently Zipping Kyrgios winner of the Country Classic at Dubbo and runner-up in the 2022 Million Dollar Chase. There was also Golden Easter Egg winner Zipping Bailey, Group 1 Megastar winner Zipping Tayla, 715 winner Zipping Orlando, and the unbeaten star Zipping Garth.
As for the best of them?
"It's a hard question. A long time ago I thought Many Tricks was our best, back when I was training and we only had the 50 dogs. She won the Association Cup. Kyrgios was a good dog. He could really chase, but I can't rate him better than Zipping Bailey or Zipping Tayla. It's hard to list them.
"It would be like someone saying which is the best dog you've seen. How can you say Brett Lee was better than Brother Fox or Winifred Bale or Worth Doing? They are all very, very good dogs and you would happily have one in your kennel any day."
Hallinan, who has almost 50 years involvement in the sport, and who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, may have a bulging trophy cabinet but he never tires of winning any race.
"Of course I still get excited. When I'm at home watching I pull the whip and ride them a bit. It's good to look back at trophies and cups and see what you have achieved. The Easter Egg is special because I'd never won one before Zipping Bailey and it was the race you dreamt of winning. Now the dreams are about winning the million bucks in the Million Dollar Chase, and we nearly did it with Kyrgios. But they are all good to win because you feel like you have achieved something."
And there are no signs of an exit. "We're happy with what we are doing, but we're working hard for what we get. You hope it keeps ticking along and you work a bit harder to make sure it does.
"It's seven days a week and I've got a lot of family and staff helping me. It's gone from being 50 dogs once for just me and Fiona to being a big establishment now. But like I said we're happy, enjoying it and why would you want to get out now?"
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
