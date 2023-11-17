Zipping through famous names

"Of course I still get excited. When I'm at home watching I pull the whip and ride them a bit. It's good to look back at trophies and cups and see what you have achieved. The Easter Egg is special because I'd never won one before Zipping Bailey and it was the race you dreamt of winning. Now the dreams are about winning the million bucks in the Million Dollar Chase, and we nearly did it with Kyrgios. But they are all good to win because you feel like you have achieved something."