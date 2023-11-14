Round of eight of this year's Bathurst RSL Club's spring competition was a fiery one.
There were outbursts from players that were completely out of the blue, according to club committeeman Graham Stapleton.
"It was uncharacteristic of the players to behave in this manner," Stapleton said.
"I'm putting it down to climate change for this behaviour."
In saying that, the tennis atmosphere was electrifying at the biggest little club in the west and you could cut it with a knife.
The first match saw the Bingo Ladies of Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher, Sarah Tree, Markus Ronan and Jim Geyer soar into second place on the ladder defeating Team Lone Pine of Matt Tree, Andrew Tree, Dan McLeay, Catarina Stafford and James Meares eight sets to four.
Captain of the Bingo Ladies, Slugger John Bullock, put the win down to total commitment from his side.
"We played as a team today, not as individuals, and that was the key to our win," he said.
The second match saw Team Diggers of Jason Molkentin, Dave Smith, Harry Dang, Toko Tari and Frank Buckley score a brilliant victory over the luckless Team Light Horseman of Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Leo Meares, Paul Toole and Evelyn Andrews 8 sets to 4.
Diggers captain Molkentin was over the moon at his teams win.
"It's going to take a good side to run us down in this competition, and it won't be Slugger Bullock's side, I can guarantee that," he said.
The star player who shone in round eight was Bingo Ladies' Sarah Tree.
Of all the twenty players, Tree was the only player to win all of her four sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Iron Lady Schumacher, Ronan, Molkentin, Tari, Smith and Dang also dug deep winning three sets.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good hitting.
