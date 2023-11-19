THE TARANA Hotel will be tying two strings with one bow on Saturday, November 25, to celebrate some important milestones for the pub.
The hotel, which opened in 1873, will be acknowledging 150 years with a day full of action, adventure and community spirit.
In conjunction with the sesquicentenary birthday bash, owners of the hotel, the JB Hospitality Group, will be celebrating one year since taking over the reins in October 2022.
This was after they purchased the property in May in an off-market transaction.
"It's a unique milestone for Tarana, and it's just a major milestone to celebrate," JB Hospitality Group communications and operations manager Nathan Johnston said.
"The town love these milestones and they're very proud of their heritage and they're very proud of their pub, and 150 years is something that can't go not celebrated.
"It's not just about the pub, it really is just a celebration of the community and the town of Tarana."
And this celebration means even more to Mr Johnston, as he has been a part of the community for almost a decade.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"It's going to be a little bit of a celebration of how far we have come and what we've achieved," Mr Johnston said.
"But, more importantly, it's just exciting for us because we have lived in the community ... and we've really come to know the locals and understand the significance of the pub to those locals.
"So it's going to be a real celebration for the community, and everybody wants to get involved, everybody wants to be a part of it."
The celebration will include the cutting of a large 150-year themed birthday cake, face-painting for the kids and three local bands playing.
There will also be several barbecues cooking up a storm of steaks and snags, with a special menu available on the day.
And, to help wash it down, there will be some discounted drinks, which will be poured in a clever and creative way to quench the thirst of residents, all while promoting a local brewery.
"Reckless being a local Bathurst brewery, we support them a lot. So, we're going to have someone going around with a backpack on their back pouring samples of beer into people's cups," Mr Johnston said.
The day is set to kick off at around 12pm, and festivities are expected to continue into the evening, and anybody and everybody is invited to attend.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.