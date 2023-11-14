Western Advocate
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

The week that was at the Bathurst City and Majellan bowls clubs

Updated November 15 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Shiner in action at the Majellan Bowls Club on October 28. Picture by Phil Blatch
Mick Shiner in action at the Majellan Bowls Club on October 28. Picture by Phil Blatch

Bathurst City

Due to the unfortunate closure of our telephone systems, there were no Bowls played at the City on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help