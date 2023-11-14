Beginning brilliantly, Skip. Kathy Evans, Pat Duff and Grant Brunton scored a great 6 shots on the 1st end to then lead 7 shots to 2 shots after the 3rd end against Skip. Jim Grives, Jack Smith and Annette McPherson, who won the next 8 consecutive ends to lead 19 shots to 7 shots after the 11th end. On the 13th end Jim's consistent Lead Bowler, Annette , had a Bowl on each side of the Jack and her 3rd Bowl 2 metres behind the Kitty. ( Every Skips wish.) Pat with a magnificent Bowl moved the Kitty, which unfortunately stopped in front of Anne's Bowl. After the 18th end Team Grives led 29 shots to 9 shots over Team Evans, who fought back to score 9 shots, but went down to Team Grives 29 shots to 18 shots after the 21st end.