Due to the unfortunate closure of our telephone systems, there were no Bowls played at the City on Wednesday.
Playing on Saturday with great pride were the former National Servicemen, Barry and Jack (Army) Jim (Air Force) and Pat (Permanent Navy)
On a magnificent spring afternoon for playing the great game of lawn bowls at the City, 26 bowlers formed five games of social fours and one game of social three bowl triples. A day of high scoring.
Game one, rink 15:
After the second end, Skip. Robert Bourke and Neville Townsend were leading four shots to nil against Skip. John Archer and Anthony Morrissey, who took charge of the game by winning the next eight consecutive ends to lead 16-4 over Robert and Neville, who then scored 2 shots to be down 6 shots to 16 shots after the 11th end. John and Anthony scored 11 shots to lead 27 shots to 6 shots after the 15th end. Fighting back, Robert and Neville scored 13 shots to 5 shots, but John and Anthony were victorious 32 shots to 19 shots over Robert and Neville after the 21st end.
Game two, rink 16:
By combining very well, Skip. Kevin Miller and Paul Reece were leading 8 shots to 2 shots after the 7th end over Skip.Joe Young and Barry McPherson, who were down 9 shots to 15 shots after the 14th end. Kevin and Paul finished the best, scoring 11 shots to 3 shots to be successful 26 shots to 12 shots over Joe and Barry, after the 21st end.
Game three, rink 17:
After the 11th end, Skip.Ray Noonan and Brian Burke were just leading 11 shots to 9 shots against Skip. Norm. Hayes and Trevor Kellock. Then by taking control of the game, Ray and Brian won 8 consecutive ends to lead 29 shots to 9 shots over Norm. and Trevor, who scored 3 shots, but were well beaten by Ray and Brian, 29 shots to 12 shots, after the 21st end.
Game four, rink 18:
In this game, Skip. Bryan Bromfield and Chris. Stafford was just leading 6 shots to 5 shots over. Skip. Denis Oxley and Margaret Miller after the 8th end. Then, Bryan and Chris. led 13 shots to 10 shots over Denis and Margaret, after the 14th end. By finishing the best Bryan and Chris. and by scoring 8 shots to 2 shots won by 21 shots to 12 shots after the 21st end against Denis and Margaret.
Game five, rink 19:
Now this game may have been the Best game of the afternoon, as on the 11th end, Skip. Garry Hotham and John McDonagh scored 2 shots to level the scores at 8 shots all with Skip. Ian Schofield and Paul Rapley, who then were leading 13 shots to 10 shots after the 15th end over Garry and John, who scored 11 shots to 3 shots to win 21 shots to 16 shots against Ian and Paul, after the 21st end.
Game six, rink 20:
Beginning brilliantly, Skip. Kathy Evans, Pat Duff and Grant Brunton scored a great 6 shots on the 1st end to then lead 7 shots to 2 shots after the 3rd end against Skip. Jim Grives, Jack Smith and Annette McPherson, who won the next 8 consecutive ends to lead 19 shots to 7 shots after the 11th end. On the 13th end Jim's consistent Lead Bowler, Annette , had a Bowl on each side of the Jack and her 3rd Bowl 2 metres behind the Kitty. ( Every Skips wish.) Pat with a magnificent Bowl moved the Kitty, which unfortunately stopped in front of Anne's Bowl. After the 18th end Team Grives led 29 shots to 9 shots over Team Evans, who fought back to score 9 shots, but went down to Team Grives 29 shots to 18 shots after the 21st end.
Additional Games played by our bowlers at the weekend
On Saturday, November 11, the State Qualifying Games were held at the Orange Ex-Services Club.
Four of our City bowlers competed during the day at Orange.
Daniel Prasad, was beaten in his Semi-Final of the Open Reserve Singles.
Ray Fitzalan, was beaten in his Quarter- Final, by the eventual winner, David Fisher.
James Nau, was beaten in the State Open Singles
Paul Rodenhuis, was beaten by Majellan's Michael Sewell in the Senior Singles.
On Sunday, Daniel Prasad was beaten in the Semi-Final by Majellan's Glen Urza, who won the State Open Reserve final. Congratulations to Glen.
In the Inter-Club Triples Competition, Sunday, November 12
Twelve teams played at the Oberon RSL Bowling Club in the " Turn - about - Triples Competition, coming from Bathurst City, Lithgow City, Lithgow Workmans' Club, Majellan, Oberon and Wallerawang. ( Two Teams from each Club. )
In the " Turn - about - Triples, each player played 5 ends, in each of the three positions, Lead, Second and Skip.
Bathurst City teams
No. 1: Skip.Robert Bourke, Paul Reece and James Nau.
No. 2: Skip. Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley and Paul Rodenhuis.
Both our Teams lost their first game, but then won their second games against Oberon. The eventual winner was from Lithgow Workmen's Club, Oberon was second and Wallerawang was third.
By the Bowling Shark
The club had a busy week with several players away competing at the Open Reserve Singles. A big congratulations to Glen Urza who has won the round matches to make it to the Zone Final this weekend. Glen played extremely well in hot conditions, good luck from the club this weekend. Hugh Brennan also played in this tournament but was knocked out in the first round by Molong's Chris Beatie. Players from the Club also travelled to Milthorpe to participate in the triple's competition, well done to all involved. This is how the week rolled.
Rink two: Maureen Taylor, Peggy McIntosh and Mel Parker gave it their all against Liz Draper, Merle Stephens and Des Sanders. By the 8 th end Team Parker was keeping up but was 2 shots down and was unlucky not to get the win going down 11-7.
Rink three: Gayle Howard, Robyn Stenhouse and Allan Clark made short work of the opposition of Debbie Cox, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark. The match was a one-sided affair for Team (Allan) Clark who ran away winners 27-10.
Rink four: Graham Scott and Dawn Howarth showed how it is done against Lorna Hayes and Sally Colebatch. Team Howarth was 15-7 in front by the 13 th end and continued to lead the way and win the match 20-10.
Rink three: Peter Hope and Dave Josh were amongst the points and keeping up against the opposition of Peter Zylstra and Trevor Sharpham with the scores 6-7 on the 9 th in favour of Team Sharpham. Team Josh lost the momentum and went down 21-12 in the end.
Rink four: Ted Parker, Jeff Adams and Mick McDonald were getting a lesson by the 11 th end of play being 17-5 down against John Mackey, Peter Phegan and John Hobson. Team Splash held their own and got the job done winning 20-16.
Rink five: Kevin Dwyer, Ron Hogan and Max Elms had the early lead by the 4 th end being 8-0 up against Terry Clark, Terry Burke and Tim Pickstone. Both teams were playing well enough to level the scores on the 10 th (9 all) and again on the 14 th (14 all) and also again on the 16 th (17 all). Team Pickstone picked up the pace and got the win 28-18.
Rink two: Bryce Peard, Ian Warren and Max Elms struggled to get started against Terry Clark, John Mackey and Greg Hallett who were 16-2 by the 11 th end of play. Team Elms was lucky to get double figures in the end with Team Hallett dominating the play and winning 24-1.
Rink three: Darryl Howard, Jim Clark and Terry Burke were 6 all after 7 ends of play against Robert Raithby, Ted Parker and Shaun Elphick. The scores were level again on the last end with the scores locked at 18 all. With a coin toss Team Elphick won the match 19-18.
Rink four: John Toole, Bill Dawson and Peter Zylstra was another team that lacked momentum when it counted against Robert Thompson, Peter Ryan and Noel Witney. Team Zylstra was lucky to get out of the shame file in the end going down 33-10.
Rink five: Kevin Dwyer, Dick Graham and Tim Pickstone was sitting in the box seat by the 11 th being 14-6 up against Alby Williams, Paul Jenkins and Peter Hope. Team Pickstone lead from the opening end to the last to win the match 21-15.
Rink six: Terry Chifley, Russ Macpherson and Kevin Miller had the front end of the match in their control against Tony Smith, Peter Phegan and Ron Hogan. The back end of the match the scores were tied on the 14 th (14 all) and again twice more. Team Miller lucky to get the win 20-17.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, good luck to Glen Urza this Saturday at Orange City competing in the Zone Finals for the Open Reserve Singles. So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
