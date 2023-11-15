Western Advocate
Graphic Content

Attack in North Albury home came after man injected woman with a shot of 'ice'

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
A woman forced to flee her Central West home because of her partner's violence was eventually tracked down and raped repeatedly by him in a North Albury residence.

