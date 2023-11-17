Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

The Sunny Corner fire tower team will alert ground crews to smoke

November 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scanning the bush from a fire tower 45-metres above the ground, Sally Knox is the first line of defence for the Central West when it comes to bushfire. One of Forestry Corporation's newest recruits, Ms Knox has recently started as a fire tower operator based in Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.