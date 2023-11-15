Western Advocate
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
One dead after car rolls on top of woman, trapping her in Central West

By Staff Reporters
November 15 2023 - 2:07pm
An elderly woman is dead after being run over by a car in horrific circumstances in the Central West.

Local News

