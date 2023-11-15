New security measures have been rolled out at a major supermarkets across the Central West with the aim being to crack down on shoplifters.
Across the country, Coles has started the process of installing new exit gates for self-service shoppers which are designed to prevent those who haven't paid, from leaving the store.
Central Square Shopping Centre, which is located in Orange, is one of those locations where exit gates are now in operation.
"While most of our customers do the right thing, unfortunately a small number don't," a Coles spokesman said.
"Coles has a range of security measures in place to reduce theft from our stores including CCTV, electronic article surveillance and in some stores, new smart gate technology that automatically opens as customers make payment for their products."
The Central Western Daily took a trip to Coles on November 15 to see the new gates in operation.
After a couple of minutes watching the gates, not once did they close, despite less than half-a-dozen people using them during that time. A Coles employee was still available for assistance in the self-service section.
It is understood that rooftop sensors track customers at these checkouts and if you haven't paid, or only pretend to, the gates won't open.
"We value feedback from our customers, and encourage them to let us know about their shopping experience through our normal feedback channel - Tell Coles - or through our dedicated customer care team," the Coles spokesman added.
So are the new gates warranted?
Australians do steal at self-serve checkouts, new data shows, with more than 1.3 million people (five per cent of the population) admitting to stealing items at supermarket self-serve checkouts during the past year.
In addition, more than one million (four per cent of the population) deliberately lied about what they have scanned.
Coles has also expanded its low-sensory shopping 'quiet hour' - to five days a week from 6pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday.
The changes during these times include Coles Radio turned down to the lowest volume, reduced register and scanner volume and team members refraining from using the PA system, except for in emergencies.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.