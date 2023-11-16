Western Advocate
Chifley Dam was releasing an Olympic sized pool of water every second

November 16 2023 - 6:00pm
IN November last year a significant rain event caused already swollen waterways to spill into towns across the Central West leaving communities like Bathurst, Forbes and Eugowra devastated. One year on, many are still struggling with the aftermath.

