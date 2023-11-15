Buying local benefits us all, so get behind our retailers

RUNNING a small business has always been tough, and now more than ever Bathurst small businesses need our support.
You only have to walk through the central business district and see the empty retail spaces to know, in recent times, we have lost retailers.
That is a worrying sign.
A vibrant retail precinct is at the heart of a thriving regional community and, as people who live and work in Bathurst, it makes sense to buy local wherever and whenever we can.
There have been many studies done on the benefits of communities buying local and, in short, thanks to the multiplier effect, spending locally keeps money in the Bathurst economy, which continues to circulate.
More money in the local economy means more local trade and therefore has a positive impact on local wages. Higher wages means a greater purchasing capacity, which in turn creates employment, something we all want to see.
Not surprisingly, Bathurst council has long been a supporter of buying local, prompting it to launch the Buy Local Gift Card program in 2015 as a way of keeping Bathurst's money in the city.
Almost $1 million in gift cards have been purchased, which is a great result, but almost $150,000 of that has yet to be redeemed.
To ensure Bathurst businesses receive the benefit of the program, this week council committed to honouring expired Buy Local Gift Cards as it seeks to ensure that tens of thousands of dollars of potential spending in the city does not evaporate.
It is a move that is to be congratulated.
Manager of economic development David Flude said local small businesses would benefit from that injection, particularly when economic times are difficult.
"The aim of this program is not for us to profit from the sale of the card, but for the cards to be spent," he said of council's decision to honour expired cards.
As economic times tighten, a potential injection of $150,000 into small business in Bathurst just before Christmas can only be a good thing, and that, along with council's Buy Local Gift Card giveaway - which is on in the lead up to Christmas - will hopefully not only give our retailers the boost they need, but also the confidence to know the Bathurst community is behind them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.