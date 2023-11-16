Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

White Ribbon Day to raise awareness of domestic and family violence

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 16 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE NSW Bureau of Crime statistics and research shows that Bathurst has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help