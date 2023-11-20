BATHURST Regional Council has awarded the tender that will see amenities improved for staff at the works depot.
Easy Line Carpentry PTY LTD has been awarded the $995,296 contract for the design and construction of the new building, containing a meals room and training room, at the Peel Street property.
The project was initially expected to cost around $700,000, however, inflation has seen the price skyrocket.
An additional $350,000 in funding will be sourced from council's sewer fund to cover the costs needed to complete the project.
General manager David Sherley said the 46-week construction contract will become effective in November.
"Final discussions will have to occur with the tenderer for site setup," he said.
The existing building, which will be demolished, was constructed in the 1960s and does not have adequate facilities to meet current requirements for depot staff.
It's been said previously that the development will provide "vastly safer and better facilities for depot staff to use whilst at work".
