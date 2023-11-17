Western Advocate
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Panorama Platypi to have teams in all five WWRL semi-finals

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
November 17 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA Platypi is out to create history this weekend, as places in the 2023 Western Women's Rugby League grand final go on the line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.