PANORAMA Platypi is out to create history this weekend, as places in the 2023 Western Women's Rugby League grand final go on the line.
For the first time ever, the Bathurst-based club will have all five of it teams playing in the semi-finals of all five grades.
It's a massive achievement for the club and if the stars align, all five teams could playing in grand finals a week later in Bathurst.
And four of those five teams will be played at Jack Arrow Oval on Sunday, while another is off to Orange on Saturday.
Panorama opens captain Sarah Colman said its an exciting weekend for the club.
"It's the first time we've done it in the club's history, so it's pretty massive," she said.
"It's a bit disappointing that the 16s are over in Orange on the Saturday, but to have four at a home semi-final on Sunday is awesome.
"There were some good final games in the final few rounds, so to get everyone in is just unbelievable. Hopefully we'll turn it to five in the semis to five in the grand."
The opens will take on Mudgee Dragons in the main game at Jack Arrow Oval on Sunday.
The two teams clashed back in round four, when a depleted Platypi squad came away from Mudgee with a 46-6 win.
"Our coach Kev [Grimshaw] said it was probably the best win he's been a part of, just based on what we had available," Colman said.
"I think the group we took over there did an unbelievable job. I'm looking forward to having that same group, plus six or seven that did miss that game, back."
Platypi head into Sunday's semi-final having not played for a fortnight, after having the bye in the seventh and final round, while Lachlan forfeited the week before.
"It's been a bit of a disturbed run," Colman said.
"Lachlan unfortunately forfeited and then we had the bye, so we've actually had the last two weeks off, which has been refreshing but it'll be nice to get back into playing footy."
Sunday's action at Jack Arrow Oval will commence at 10.30am, when Platypi take on Lachlan in the under 12s.
Next up is the under 14s at 11.40am, with minor premiers Platypi taking on Castlereagh.
The under 18s clash between the same teams kicks-off at 2pm.
The main game between Platypi and Mudgee kicks-off at 3.15pm.
Platypi's under 16s will take on Vipers at Pride Park in Orange at 1pm on Saturday, November 18.
