Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Zoe Lee training on with Sydney Roosters for Tarsha Gale Cup spot

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 17 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST youngster Zoe Lee is on a quest to make it into the NRLW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.