BATHURST youngster Zoe Lee is on a quest to make it into the NRLW.
But there's still several paths she must go down first.
The one ahead of the Panorama Platypi under 18s talent is the next two months, as she trains on with the Sydney Roosters, in an attempt to earn a spot in the club's 2024 Tarsha Gala Cup squad.
It's just another step Lee will have to make in order to make it in the big league and she's ready to give it a red hot track and try her hardest.
"It's been really good," Lee said on her time training with the Roosters.
"They're a really professional club and they have a lot of pathways to get to the top. It's a really good experience.
"I'd really love to go all the way. It's been a pretty big dream of mine. I've always dreamt of it, so it would be good if I could."
She heads to Mascot twice a week and then to the Entertainment Quarter at Moore Park on the weekend, to train the Roosters squad.
She said it would be massive if she was picked in that Tarsha Gale Cup squad, that will be announced in the new year.
"It would be a big commitment, but it would mean a lot," she said.
"I'd love to give it a good crack."
Lee will also be playing in the semi-finals of the Western Women's Rugby League on Sunday, when the Panorama Platypi take on Orange Vipers in the under 18s at Jack Arrow Oval.
It's one of five teams Platypi has in finals this weekend, the first time the Bathurst-based club has got all of its teams into the finals.
"It's really good for the club," she said.
"Our coach Jess [Seager] has put a lot into it and they've tried to get as much out of the girls as she can.
"It's good for the under 18s. Over the last couple of years, they've kind of been hiding in the shadows and haven't made it that far. It's good to finally have made it this far."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.