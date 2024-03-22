'He wouldn't give up': And now the couple can celebrate 50 years married

THEIR first date was when the Sydney Opera House had only just opened, and now Bill and Fiona Ogilvie are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
And, for a couple that, according to Mr Ogilivie, "never really met", reaching fifty years together is no mean feat.
With Mrs Ogilvie being from Five Oaks in England, and Mr Ogilvie hailing from Glen Innes, Australia, the odds that the two would find each other were very slim.
But a chance meeting changed their lives forever.
The pair were married on Friday, March 22, 1974. And, on Friday, March 22, 2024, they will celebrate 50 years of marriage surrounded by their family and friends.
After the couple's first encounter in 1972, they parted ways and began a friendship based on sporadic letters and phone calls.
"We never really met," Mr Ogilvie said.
This non-meet, meeting, happened when the pair crossed paths on the train to the airport after Mrs Ogilvie had visited a friend in Glen Innes.
Mrs Ogilvie was travelling with her guitar, and when she saw a young Mr Ogilvie trying to approach her, she simply moved the guitar onto the seat next to her.
"I was very standoffish. But, he wouldn't give up ... we got to Sydney and by that time Bill had inveigled himself into the seat," Mrs Ogilvie said.
After the train trip, they parted ways, not knowing if their relationship would ever blossom.
Mrs Ogilvie made her way to Melbourne for work, and Mr Ogilvie headed to Sydney - but he was determined to not let her slip away.
When the pair both found themselves living in Sydney in 1973, they had their first official date.
As far as first dates go, theirs was rather unconventional.
"The Opera House had just been opened, and Bill had turned up to take me out for dinner," Mrs Ogilvie said.
"He rang me up and invited me and I was terribly excited, I rushed out and got a new dress and everything.
"He came to pick me up, and we were walking up the drive of my flat, onto the road, and he said 'the car's out here, and I've got dad with me, I hope that's okay'."
They enjoyed an evening and a show at the Opera House, before heading out for dinner, still, with their driver in tow.
"When we came out, [Bill's father] Mr Ogilvie said, 'Well I suppose I had better take you two out for dinner'. So he took us to the Spaghetti Factory at the Rocks," Mrs Ogilvie said.
After about six months of dating, the pair were engaged.
Mr Ogilvie proposed with a beautiful emerald that he had bought while backpacking in India, but sadly, the original stone chipped over time due to its fragility.
To replace the emerald, Mr Ogilvie crafted a new engagement ring, from sapphires he had found on a friend's property in his home town of Glen Innes.
Six weeks after their engagement, the couple exchanged vows at St Peter's Anglican Church in Watsons Bay, Sydney, in what Mrs Ogilvie described as "only a small wedding."
After their marriage, the pair bought a home in Sydney, which they sold two years later, and purchased a home at Rockley.
They eventually settled on a property near Bathurst, where they will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary on the weekend of March 23 and 24, surrounded by their loved ones.
The couples' two daughters and their partners and children will be attending the celebration, as well as Mr Ogilvie's sister who travelled from London, and Mrs Ogilvie's sister, who travelled from Devon.
Not forgetting the dogs - two labradors, one golden retriever and one kelpie, who will also be there to mark the occasion.
According to Mr Ogilvie, the secret to the couple's 50 years of success comes down to a few things.
One; finding things in common with one another.
The pair both have bonded over the years through a love of travel, and have explored many countries together.
Another thing that has brought the pair closer, has been their love of gardening.
Thanks to recent rainfall, the couple's garden is looking better than ever, and will be the perfect place to honour five decades of marriage.
Two; finding ways to allow each other the space to be individuals.
"I think you have to give each other space, that's important," he said.
"We've been married but we've done our own thing quite a bit as well ... we did have separate lives as well as being married and living together."
And three; a good sense of humour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.