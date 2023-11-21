Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
AS part of our commitment to inclusivity and community engagement, Glenray is proud to announce our active participation in this year's International Day of People with Disability (IDPWD).
This global initiative aims to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities, fostering a more inclusive and accessible world.
To mark this important day, Glenray has collaborated with Bathurst Regional Council and other local businesses to organise a series of events across Bathurst, bringing together individuals from various service providers to celebrate the strength, diversity, and achievements of the disability community.
As a highlight of our contributions, we hosted five photography workshops, providing participants with the opportunity to explore the art of photography using DSLR cameras.
The workshops, attended by over 20 enthusiastic individuals, focused on essential photography skills such as mastering angles, understanding lighting, and applying the rule of thirds to capture visually compelling images.
By empowering participants with these skills, we aimed to not only enhance their creative abilities but also promote self-expression and storytelling through the powerful medium of photography.
We are thrilled to announce that, with the generous support of Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) and Bathurst Regional Council, each participant will have one of their captured photographs showcased at the upcoming BRAG Art Fair which is scheduled from November 18 to December 3, 2023.
"We believe that true inclusivity is about providing opportunities for everyone to express themselves and showcase their unique talents," Glenray marketing manager, Elisa Miller, said.
"The photography workshops not only empowered participants with new skills but also served as a platform to amplify their voices through the camera lens.
"International Day of People with Disability is a reminder that our strength lies in our diversity, and events like these contribute to building a more inclusive and understanding community."
Glenray is honoured to have played a role in facilitating these workshops and contributing to the broader narrative of inclusion and empowerment.
We welcome the community to join us at the Art Fair and explore the diverse array of stories encapsulated by our participants.
For more information about Glenray's photography program email info@glenray.com.au or 02 6331 2388.
