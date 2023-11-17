A BATHURST politician has slammed a "narrow-minded" decision by the federal government not to fund an upgrade of the Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Lithgow.
On Thursday, November 16, the federal government announced its plans to cancel funding for 50 projects across the country, including withdrawing $1.4 billion from NSW roads.
The decision was made in response to the findings of the independent strategic review of the Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP), also released on Thursday.
Among the findings of the review was that a number of projects in the IIP do not demonstrate merit, lack any national strategic rationale and do not meet the Australian government's national investment priorities.
In many cases, the report on the review said, these projects are also at high risk of further cost pressures and/or delays.
The review also determined that a number of projects were allocated a commitment of Australian government funding too early in their planning process and before detailed planning and credible design and costing were undertaken.
The plans for the Great Western Highway, to construct east and west sections between Katoomba and Lithgow, appeared to fall in that category.
Member of the Legislative Council, Sam Farraway, said the Labor-led federal government has "completely taken us back 10 years" by scrapping its funding for the project.
"The Great Western Highway wasn't a fantasy. The east and west sections were fully funded and would have made the travel over the mountains substantially safer, quicker and better connecting the east and west of NSW," he said.
"What I am most disappointed about was the fact that the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and our local Federal Member didn't lift a finger to help keep the project on the table.
"We're elected to parliament to serve our communities no matter how they vote. I feel today's decision was entirely political. NSW has four years until the next election so it's no surprise that regional NSW had the biggest chunk of projects scrapped."
Leader of The Nationals, David Littleproud, also criticised the decision, saying it was a kick in the guts to the Calare electorate.
"This upgrade of the Great Western Highway has been needed for many years and now, which is why The Nationals, as part of the former Coalition government, committed funds to see it through," he said.
"However, like so many other vital projects across regional Australia, it's on this Labor Government's chopping block."
While certain projects have been dropped from the IIP, the overall $120 billion allocation to the states and territories for long-term projects will be maintained and instead reinvested into projects with more merit.
During a press conference on Thursday, federal infrastructure minister Catherine King said it was a hard decision to not invest federal funds into the 50 projects on the chopping block.
"These decisions do ensure that the investment pipeline from the Commonwealth remains affordable, delivers better outcomes for the Australian people in the long term and are aligned with government priorities," she said.
"At the start of the review I said we would not cut funding from the $120 billion pipeline. It was not a savings exercise, and we have honoured that.
"All states and territories have maintained their funding in the pipeline that they previously had - not a single dollar less for any state or territory over the next 10 years."
