The annual Sofala Carp Blitz is on November 18 and 19 and is shaping up to be a huge event.
Not only does it help our environment by reducing the numbers of invasive pest species from local waterways it also raises money to purchase Murray cod and golden perch to restock local streams.
Registration fee is $5.00 per angler and can be paid on-site on the bank of the Turon by following signs turning left just over the bridge on the Mudgee side of the river at Sofala.
Anglers can register from 7am Saturday or Sunday mornings with fish weighed all day Saturday up to 5.30pm. Anglers must be back at the weigh-in by 2pm Sunday to be in the running for a prize.
Colin Gordon, Secretary of the Sofala branch of the Central Acclimatisation Society (CAS), which is hosting the event, said it will be a great weekend.
"Sunday at 2.30pm will see the huge raffle drawn with plenty of great prizes to be won by lucky ticket holders and an educational fishing talk for youngsters with giveaways for correct answers which always creates a lot of interest amongst the youngsters," he said.
READ MORE:
"The presentation will follow with prizes for biggest carp for girls and boys in all age groups five to 16 years, biggest carp for ladies and men, biggest bag for under 16years, biggest bag for adults, mystery weight prizes, biggest redfin and biggest bag of redfin for under 16 and adults.
"There will also be the biggest carp caught fly fishing and presentation of Peter Hanrahan memorial fly fishing award, plus an auction featuring a selection of collectable hand- made timber lures and other items with proceeds donated to Boys to Bush charity," he said.
Mr Gordon said all profits from the Sofala Carp Blitz will benefit recreational anglers by restocking the Turon and Macquarie River in Bathurst with Murray Cod and Golden Perch via participation in the NSW DPI Dollar for Dollar Native Fish Restocking Program.
"Every registration will purchase at least 10 native fish for the rivers.," he said.
"Restocking of native fish and trout by CAS volunteers in previous years combined with good flows in local streams has resulted in anglers catching plenty of fish in and around Bathurst and other local areas generating an increased participation in fishing by recreational anglers especially youngsters."
