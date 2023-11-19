A CAR that has been in the McKinney family for decades turned quite a few heads at Bathurst Showground over the weekend.
The 1957 Pontiac Super Chief was among the vehicles put on show at the annual Swap Meet, Car and Bike Show, held as part of the Bathurst Outdoor Expo and Christmas Markets.
Kevin and Jennifer McKinney brought the car up from Lithgow to take part in the event.
Normally you'd find the car covered up and housed in a shed, to ensure it stays in pristine condition, but they decided it was time to take it out and about again.
"It hadn't been out of the shed for a while, so I thought I'd just bring it out," Mr McKinney said.
"There's not many of them around. It's pretty scarce."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The Pontiac came into the McKinney family in the early 1960s, belonging to Mr McKinney's father.
When he died, Mr McKinney purchased it to ensure it stayed in the family.
The car remains largely in its original condition, but it did undergo a paint job in the early 1980s and recently had its motor rebuilt.
"We got all the stuff from America, because it's an American car, and had a bloke rebuilt it for me and got it all done," Mr McKinney said.
"It's still got the original seats, upholstery and all that. Standard wheels and everything."
The car is kept in such good condition that it was able to win bronze at General Motors Day 2018 in Sydney.
Mr McKinney has a few other cars he maintains, including a HD Holden and an ex-highway patrol VX Commodore from 2002, but it is the Pontiac that sits at the top of the list.
You won't find it for sale anytime soon, if ever.
"I couldn't part with it," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.