'It can save a life': Cycle Safe campaign launched following tragedy

LET'S MAKE sure everyone gets home safely - that's the message from the new Cycle Safe Bathurst video campaign that was launched on Friday, November 17.
And the catalyst for these three videos was a cycling tragedy that struck Bathurst during April 2022, when Kay Peacock was killed by an SUV as she cycled through a roundabout.
Following her death, the Cycle Safe Bathurst group was formed, with president Geoff Hastings at the helm.
"That was the catalyst for our group," he said.
Since forming, the group quickly sprang into action by working with local and state governments to improve infrastructure that supports cycling in our city.
In 2022 the committee was successful in their application for a $25,000 Community Road Safety Grant from Transport for NSW, with a focus on safety for cyclists at roundabouts.
"This opportunity for a road safety grant came up and what happened [to Kay] inspired us to do that, and informed the type campaign that was launched," Mr Hastings said.
The funds from this grant were used to partner with a local video creator and social media consultant, as well as volunteer actors, to create three high quality videos.
These videos highlight the dangers that roundabouts can pose, and strategies in which both cyclists and drivers can employ in order to move safely through these intersections.
"Roundabouts are the place where there is most likely to be an incident, and mostly it's because cyclists aren't necessarily seen," Mr Hastings said.
"People are looking for cars, and the crux of the thing is, that if there is an incident, and there are incidents between cars on roundabouts, then it's a minor bingle.
"But if there is an incident between a car and a person on a bike, then that can be cataclysmic."
And the importance of these videos can't be underestimated.
"They can save a life," Mr Hastings said.
"It's not only the person on the bike, if there's an accident, it affects everybody. The person in the car, their life will be changed irrevocably, as well as the people that see it.
"Nobody wants to see accidents on roundabouts, or ambulances, or people killed, so it's just part of what we are doing to make Bathurst a better place."
And so far, the numbers speak for themselves.
The first of the three videos was launched during October, and has since had more than 37,000 views.
Mr Hastings said that from these views, he is hoping the message really sinks in.
But, overall he said he was thankful to the people of Bathurst.
"Thank you to virtually the whole of the Bathurst population for how you interact with people on bikes because the vast, vast majority of people really work with cyclists as best as they can," he said.
In order to further educate themselves on how to be safer road users, Mr Hastings said he would encourage everyone to check out the videos, which are available for viewing on the Cycle Safe Bathurst Facebook page.
