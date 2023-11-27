PHOTOS: Who we saw at the Showground for the Christmas Markets

THE Bathurst Outdoor Expo and Christmas Markets were held recently from the Bathurst Showground.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Running for over 20 years now, the 2023 display included market stalls, entertainment and children's rides.
The markets offered a huge opportunity to knock over the Christmas shopping with jewellery, home wares, beauty products, clothing and much more.
The outdoor expo and car show sprawled across the oval where all things camping, boating, fishing and more were up for purchase or trade.
But the vintage cars stole the show. Some even travelled to Bathurst from all over to see the display.
Western Advocate reporter Rachel Chamberlain caught up with Lithgow man Kevin McKinney, who had brought along his 1957 Pontiac Super Chief for the show.
"It hadn't been out of the shed for a while, so I thought I'd just bring it out," Mr McKinney said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.