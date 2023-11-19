It may be off-season, but the Workies Wolves are already looking towards their 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership, with the first announcements of coaches made.
According to club president Eric Mahony, Lithgow are focused on looking back at its roots, with legacy members Peter Morris and Hanna Healy heading the first grade and women's league tag teams, respectively.
"We're bringing forward two long term families who have been involved with the club to be involved in the coaching, Peter Morris whose father played- there's a three generational contribution to the club with his son Eli playing," Mahony said.
"Hannah Healy, whose family's also had a long history with the club with her father Charlie Healy played with us."
The club also confirmed they would be playing in the Peter McDonald Premiership, but have shared their concerns over the potential amount of travel that will be involved next season.
"One of our primary concerns is the feasibility of traveling to Nyngan to play them in an away game, with a five hour trip each way and four hours of football," Mahony said.
"We can end up having under 18s playing the full game and then backing up for first grade and it's a big ask for them to get back on the road at the end of the day, and travel five hours."
"Structurally, that's a challenge for us to be in the competition, but we're working with the team and people were hoping we can get some solutions there."
Mahony said the other goals the club have are similar to the previous season, which are building the strength of the team and the support of the region.
"We're looking to build on our supporter base. We had a really strong supporter base last year," Mahony said.
"We're again asking our local people to come in and support the Wolves."
Mahony said he was excited about the dynamic of the team in 2024 as fresh blood moved up in the ranks.
"We got some very exciting young talent coming through from the under 18s in the first grade this year," Mahony said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.