Tyers Park greeted the silly season with Christmas party race day

BATHURST Thoroughbred Racing hosted its Christmas Party Race Day at Tyers Park over the weekend.
Racegoers and their families hit the park to witness the excitement of thoroughbred racing action.
But that wasn't the only entertainment on show.
Music, face painting and a jumping castle were on site to keep the families entertained throughout the afternoon.
Attendees were encouraged to don their best red and white fashion for the festive season.
The Western Advocate was there to capture the many fashions on the field, which can be found in the gallery above.
And what would a Christmas party be without a visit from the big man himself? Santa Claus was there with a sack full of treats and time to take pictures with the families.
The event was only one of many Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing events held at Tyers Park, with the venue hosting the popular ANZAC Day races annually, and the Panorama Cup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.