Western Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Joint initiative brings essential services to Kelso Community Hub

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 21 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NAVIGATING support services isn't necessarily easy, especially if you're new to Bathurst with a young child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.