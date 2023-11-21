NAVIGATING support services isn't necessarily easy, especially if you're new to Bathurst with a young child.
But a collaboration on Monday, November 20 between Services NSW, Bathurst Regional Council and Chifley Police changed that, with a community day at the Kelso Hub.
Between 11am and 3pm people were able to access Services NSW onsite, speak with someone from Revenue NSW, Legal Aid, the Women's Health Centre and Wattle Tree House, to name just a few.
Plenty of people took the opportunity to access services they otherwise couldn't reach.
Gemima-Belle Dickason was among those utilising the day, which is a first for Kelso.
Being new to Bathurst with a young baby, Ms Dickason said it was a great idea. She was able to apply for her birth certificate at the mobile Services NSW van.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I haven't been in Bathurst very long, I've only been here six or seven months," she said.
"I didn't have anything I really needed when I moved over. I didn't have a birth certificate. I didn't have a thing."
Living in Kelso she said it would have been very hard for her to get over to the permanent Services NSW site, on the western side of Bathurst.
"Having it at Kelso made it easier," she said.
"Otherwise we have travel all the way over to Bathurst and it's hard, because generally by the time you get over there it's busy hours, and it's hard especially with a baby," she said.
Sarah Hall was another taking advantage of meeting with service providers face-to-face at Kelso.
She said while getting things like a birth certificate online was an option, it's always easier when you can ask questions in person.
"Here you can do it on a form and they can send it out to you. It's a lot easier doing it face-to-face," she said.
"If they've worded something different and you don't quite understand their terms, it's always better in person.
"I can ask or they can explain it for me."
Both women said they hope they can hold similar days again.
"If it keeps coming, I will definitely use it," Ms Hall said.
"With things like learn to drive and Legal Aid if anyone needs it, I think it's great and very helpful.
Raylee Patterson, who was manning the information stall for Wattle Tree House, said many people took the opportunity to get their birth certificate on the day, which will help them access the other services they need.
"Getting a birth certificate makes life easier. Once you have a birth certificate it opens up a whole new avenue; they can organise bank accounts, the whole ID process. Without a birth certificate it can be very difficult," she said.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, from Chifley Police District, said the day came about following a recent Aboriginal Consultative Committee meeting.
"There was a request to provide services out here to the community in relation to Services NSW," he said.
"In conjunction with the manager of the Bathurst service centre, Karen Tierney, we managed to obtain the mobile service bus to come out here.
"It's a great initiative between NSW Police and Services NSW to provide all these services to the people of Kelso."
Chief Inspector Cogdell said, despite there being a Services NSW centre in Bathurst, many people cannot get to the centre for a variety of reasons.
"We decided to bring all these facilities out to the Kelso Hub for the community here and it's been great. Bathurst Regional Council were right on board and provided the facilities free of charge to provide the services that are here today and it's been a wonderful turnout," he said.
"We've had a variety of services from Wattle Tree House, Legal Aid, the women's refuge, Services NSW, Revenue NSW and the driving school as well.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for people to take advantage of what's out here today and hopefully because the amount of people utilising it it may be something to continue into the future."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.